What does it mean that Milei ended Argentina's strict controls on currency and capital?

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The International Monetary Fund disbursed on Tuesday the first installment of Argentina's new $20 billion loan program after President Javier Milei removed most of Argentina's strict capital and currency controls. For years, the restrictions had set the official exchange rate and barred companies and individuals from moving money freely.
After clinching the IMF deal last week, Milei felt confident enough to take the gamble of dismantling controls as he seeks to steer the nation's notoriously volatile economy toward the revival that he promises will follow the pain of austerity.
At a press conference beside visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Milei was ebullient as he proclaimed Monday, when the controls lifted, the Argentine version of President Donald Trump's ''Liberation Day.''
''After 15 years of capital controls, we have cast off the anvil to which we were chained,'' he said.
Argentines have been scrambling to understand what this means for them, their radical libertarian president and the wider world.
What are currency controls?
First implemented in 2011 during the populist administration of then-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, the half-dozen critical regulations limit access to foreign currency as a safeguard against capital flight.
Until Monday, the restrictions — popularly known as ''el cepo'' or ''the trap" — made it almost impossible for companies to send profits abroad and for Argentines to purchase dollars. Foreign investment dried up. The central bank burned through its precious currency reserves to shore up the peso, creating multiple exchange rates and a vast black market.