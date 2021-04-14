A police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright, 20, in Brooklyn Center on Sunday during a traffic stop. Star Tribune journalists have been covering the aftermath of that incident.

The Washington County Attorney's office plans to charge officer Kim Potter with second-degree manslaughter. Potter and Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon resigned from the department this week.

Many Twin Cities residents likely have questions about the events surrounding Wright's death, including criminal charging decisions, police response to protests and how the fatal shooting is affecting the Black community.

