Star Tribune reporters will be answering reader questions about the 2021 election on a future episode of the Curious Minnesota podcast. Let us know what questions you would like us to answer.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Variety
'SNL' returning with all but one incumbent cast member
After an off-season of some mystery involving several favorite performers, "Saturday Night Live" said it was returning for its 47th year this weekend with all but one of its incumbent cast members on board.
What do you want to know about the 2021 election?
Star Tribune reporters will be answering reader questions about the 2021 election on a future episode of the Curious Minnesota podcast. Let us know what…
Randball
Admit it, Vikings fans: Kirk Cousins is playing at an MVP level
For multiple reasons, Vikings fans seem reluctant to enjoy how well Cousins is playing. If the Vikings had a winning record, he would even be an early MVP candidate.
Vikings
Win over Seahawks big moment for new Vikings' offensive coordinator Kubiak
Ben Goessling's Second Thoughts: First-year coordinator Klint Kubiak used creative play designs and smart formations to help the Vikings' offense post 453 yards.
The Twins Beat
Miranda, Varland named Twins top minor leaguers for 2021
Jose Miranda has 29 home runs as he finishes his season with the Saints; Louie Varland, named top pitcher, is a former Concordia-St. Paul standout