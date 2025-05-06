What do Catholics around the world hope for from a new pope? Some wish for a version of Pope Francis

Among the roughly 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, many are keenly anticipating the upcoming Vatican conclave at which members of the College of Cardinals will elect a successor to Pope Francis. At a university in the United States, a Black township in South Africa and other far-flung locations, The Associated Press asked nine of them what they hope to see from a new pope.
___
Nadia Makuc, 20, a junior at Princeton University in New Jersey
Makuc goes to Mass daily at the campus chapel. At a recent service, she joined other young Catholics in a prayer for the cardinals voting in the conclave.
''I'm hoping that we have a leader who can just really share the Christian message of mercy and forgiveness, as well as joy and hope,'' she said after the service, where a photo of Francis was displayed. ''That's something Pope Francis was really good about — spreading the joy and hope found in Christ's resurrection.''
She also hopes the next pope will fight for the protection of life from conception to natural death.
The new pope should be ''someone who's really able to be a witness to the culture of life,'' said Makuc, co-president of the Aquinas Institute, the university's Catholic campus ministry.
''As a young American, there's a real want for guidance. ... We kind of look at the political system of America and neither party feels like a home to Catholics,'' she said. ''As we face such a political division, a pope who can bring peace and unity is what's most important.''