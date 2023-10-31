Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes a look at the latest Timberwolves loss, a 127-113 defeat at Atlanta in which the Wolves gave up a 21-point second-half lead. Is this more of the same from a year ago? And are fans correct to be blaming head coach Chris Finch already?

6:00: Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a review of the film from Sunday's 24-10 win at Green Bay. Of urgent importance: How backup quarterback Jaren Hall looked. The fifth-round rookie came on in relief of Kirk Cousins, and with Cousins out for the year he could be starting next week. Will the Vikings look to add another QB before this afternoon's trade deadline.

27:00: Vikings poetry delves into youth sports.

40:00: It could have been a snowy World Series.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports