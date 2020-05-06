A news anchor in Cleveland, Todd Meany, recently got a call from his producer about an unusual problem created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The producer needed to know: What day is it? Nobody could remember.

Meany shared the experience on social media and quickly discovered that the TV staffers weren’t the only ones who were confused. He started receiving grateful messages from people in regions and countries very far from his station, Fox 8, in northeastern Ohio. Just like Clevelanders, his new fans had been stripped of life’s usual rhythm by the pandemic. They had lost track of time, too.

“In this free-form, kind of weird world that we’re in right now, everybody’s internal clock is thrown off,” Meany said in an interview. “There’s just no reference point anymore.”

Among the stranger consequences of the pandemic is how, by unmooring the daily lives of tens of millions of people, it has made time itself feel distorted. Psychologists say the sensation is a result of losing social anchors, chronic stress and anxiety, and drastic changes to normal routines.

Searches for “what day is it” have spiked online. Some experts, like those at the University of California, San Francisco, are compiling resources to help people cope. And some psychologists have compared the coronavirus’ effects to the aftermath of a natural disaster, except the disaster is moving in slow motion, taking place everywhere and has no end in sight.

“What makes COVID so weird is that the physical environment looks very normal,” said Mary McNaughton-Cassill, a professor of psychology at the University of Texas at San Antonio. “But we have lost every single social anchor that we would normally use.”

March ended without March Madness, May graduations were canceled, and Friday happy hours have been called off indefinitely, she noted. For those able to work from home, daily cues like commuting and socializing after work have evaporated. Workdays blur together, and weekends are just weekdays with fewer obligations.

“The difference between Friday and Saturday has been temporarily erased,” McNaughton-Cassill said.

She said that people’s perception of time was always relative. Time seems to go by more quickly when you’re busy or with friends, but it crawls by when you’re bored or sick in bed.

Other factors

Stress makes it worse. For those still going to work, every day is a journey into a dangerous and uncertain world, with new rules about masks, washing hands and staying away from others. For those who have lost work, there are intense new stresses about income, health insurance and the future.

“We have a perfect storm for being cognitively taxed,” said Elissa Epel, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco. “It’s all changing so fast, our body is just on vigilance mode.”

Losing track of what day it is can be a “symptom flare” of overstimulation, said Christina Weyer Jamora, a neuropsychologist and associate professor at the University of California, San Francisco. She compared it to the physical effects of an exhausted runner finishing a marathon.

“The brain is the same, saying, ‘I’ve taken in a lot of information, I need to take break,’ ” she said.

And she emphasized that this was entirely normal.

With routines turned upside down, people have to devote far more energy and attention to tasks that used to be automatic, like shopping for groceries and doing the laundry.

“Those old habits, they’re not there anymore to help propel us through the day, so we have to think about all the decisions of what to do,” said Wendy Wood, a professor of psychology at the University of Southern California and the author of “Good Habits, Bad Habits.”

She compared it to the uncertainty of starting a new job: “Everything is new, you’re making a lot of new decisions, and it’s tiring. And that disruption in your habits, and having to learn new ones, is draining. Everything just takes more effort.”

She and other psychologists recommended putting structure in the day, like setting hours for working and taking breaks. Wood also recommended setting physical boundaries where possible, even within parts of a room.

“It’s easy to let everything meld together,” she said, “but keeping some structure so that you have a regular place to go to work and you have regular dinners, those kinds of things are very helpful.”

And this experience will change, too, said McNaughton-Cassill.

“A weird thing is that a lot of this that we’re living through now, we’re going to get used to it,” she said. “And when the doors open again and we’re back in a crowded place, we’re going to feel weird again.”