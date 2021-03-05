When children gain excess weight, the culprit is more likely to be eating too much than moving too little, according to a new study of children in Ecuador.

The study compared the lifestyles, diets and body compositions of Amazonian children who live in rural, foraging communities with those of other Indigenous children living in nearby towns, and the results have implications for the rising rates of obesity worldwide.

The study found that the rural children, who run, play and forage for hours, are leaner and more active than their urban counterparts. But they do not burn more calories day to day, a surprising finding that implicates the urban children's modernized diets in their weight gain.

The findings also raise questions about the interplay of physical activity and metabolism. The issue of childhood obesity is of pressing global interest, since the incidence keeps rising, including in communities where it once was uncommon. Researchers variously point to inactivity and junk-food diets as drivers of youthful weight gain. But which of those concerns might be more important — inactivity or overeating — remains murky and matters, as researchers point out, because we cannot effectively respond to a health crisis unless we know its causes.

That question drew the interest of Sam Urlacher, an assistant professor of anthropology at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, who has been working among an Indigenous population in Amazonian Ecuador. The traditional Shuar live primarily by foraging, hunting, fishing and subsistence farming. Their days are physically demanding, their diets heavy on bananas, plantains and similar starches. The Shuar are rarely overweight or malnourished.

But, Urlacher wondered, were their wiry frames a result mostly of their active lives? As a postgraduate student, he had worked with Herman Pontzer, an associate professor of evolutionary anthropology at Duke University, whose research focuses on how evolution may have shaped our metabolisms and vice versa.

Traditional Shuar have a diet heavy on bananas, plantains and starches, but are rarely overweight or malnourished.

Pontzer's pioneering research with the Hadza, a tribe of hunter-gatherers in Tanzania, led him to conclude that, during evolution, we humans must have developed an innate ability to reallocate our body's energy usage. If we burn lots of calories with, for instance, physical activity, we burn fewer with some other biological system, such as reproduction or immune responses. The result is that our average, daily energy expenditure remains within a narrow band of total calories, helpful for avoiding starvation among active hunter-gatherers, but disheartening for those of us struggling to lose weight.

Urlacher wondered whether similar metabolic trade-offs might also exist in children. So, for a 2019 study, he measured energy expenditure in some young Shuar and compared the total number of calories they incinerated with data about relatively sedentary (and much heavier) children in the U.S. and Britain. And the totals matched. The Shuar were far more active, but they did not burn more calories.

But young Shuar differ from most Western children in many ways, including genetics. For the newest study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, Urlacher and his colleagues studied rural Shuar families and relatively urban Shuar families living in a market town. The urban Shuar children proved to be considerably heavier than their rural counterparts. About a third were overweight. None of the rural children were. All of the children — rural or urban, active or not — burned about the same number of calories daily.

What differed most were their diets. The urban children ate far more meat and dairy products than the rural children, along with new starches, such as white rice, and highly processed foods, such as candy.

"Exercise is still very important for children," Urlacher said. "But keeping physical activity up may not be enough to deal with childhood obesity."