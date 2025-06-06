What cases are left on the Supreme Court's emergency docket? Here's a look

WASHINGTON — The sequence of events is familiar: A lower court judge blocks a part of President Donald Trump's agenda, an appellate panel refuses to put the order on hold while the case continues, and the Justice Department turns to the Supreme Court.
Trump administration lawyers have filed emergency appeals with the nation's highest court a little less than once a week on average since Trump began his second term.
The court is not being asked to render a final decision but rather to set the rules of the road while the case makes its way through the courts.
The justices have issued orders in 13 cases so far. The Trump administration has won more than it has lost, including in two cases Friday in which the high court blocked lower court orders involving the Department of Government Efficiency.
Among the administration's other victories was an order allowing it to enforce the Republican president's ban on transgender military service members. Among its losses was a prohibition on using an 18th century wartime law called the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans alleged to be gang members to a notorious prison in El Salvador.
Two arrived this week, including one on Friday.
The Education Department has laid off nearly 1,400 employees
A federal judge in Boston has ordered the employees reinstated and also blocked action on Trump's plan to dismantle the department, one of his top campaign pledges.