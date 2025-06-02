What cases are left on the Supreme Court's emergency docket? Here's a look

WASHINGTON — The sequence of events is familiar: A lower court judge blocks a part of President Donald Trump's agenda, an appellate panel refuses to put the order on hold while the case continues and the Justice Department turns to the Supreme Court.
Trump administration lawyers have filed emergency appeals with the nation's highest court a little less than once a week on average since Trump began his second term.
The court is not being asked to render a final decision but rather to set the rules of the road while the case makes it way through the courts.
The justices have issued orders in 11 cases so far, and the Trump administration has won more than it has lost.
Among the administration's victories was an order allowing it to enforce the Republican president's ban of on transgender military service members. Among its losses was a prohibition on using an 18th century wartime law called the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans alleged to be gang members to a notorious prison in El Salvador.
The most recent emergency filing arrived May 27.
A judge rebuked the administration over deportations to South Sudan
The Trump administration's latest appeal asks the high court to halt an order by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston. The White House violated his earlier order, Murphy found, with a deportation flight bound for the African nation carrying people from other countries who had been convicted of crimes in the U.S.