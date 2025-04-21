What are the church’s rites after the death of a pope and the election of a new one?

The ballots are rectangular pieces of paper with the words: ‘’Eligo in Summum Pontificem’’ (‘’I elect as supreme pontiff’‘) written on top, with a space for a name. Each cardinal makes his choice, folds the paper in half, walks to the front of the chapel and declares: ‘’I call as my witness Christ the Lord, who will be my judge, that my vote is given to the one who before God I think should be elected.‘’