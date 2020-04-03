Raw Friday But Spring Busts Out Next Week



Byron Trimble has a point. In an online post he mused that COVID-19 has turned us all into dogs. Stay with me here. We roam the house all day looking for food. We're told "no!" if we get too close to strangers. And we get really excited about car rides.

Old Man Winter stumbles back into Minnesota today on harsh northwest winds. A few inches of snow may fall in Fargo/Moorhead, with closer to 8 inches in Crookston and Grand Forks; in the Red River Valley.

Rain ends as flurries in the metro today, as temperatures droop through the 30s. More early March than early April, but spring relapses are to be expected.

The next 36 hours will be a poignant reminder why you DON'T want to plant tender annuals until after Mother's Day. We wake up low 20s Saturday and low 30s Sunday, before a rapid thaw. It'll feel like spring by Sunday afternoon, and 60s will feel great Monday and Tuesday, with claps of thunder, at no additional charge.

I wrote my weather column. I'd like a treat, followed by a long walk.

Good boy.

Future Radar. Showers of rain and wet snow taper off to flurries today as colder air pushes east; winds gusting over 20 mph making it feel like teens and 20s. Definitely jacket-worthy. Maps above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

What April? The farther north and west you drive today the better the odds of seeing fresh snow, maybe a 6-8" pile from near Grand Forks to Thief River Falls. Yep, spring is an acquired taste at this latitude. Map: WeatherBell.

Warming Trend. Wind chills will dip down into the oh-zone today, and we'll awake to a hard freeze Saturday morning, but after that it's upward and onward in the temperature department, with 60s likely by Monday and Tuesday. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

A Balmy Start to Next Week? I'm sure hoping ECMWF is on the right track, the latest run looks even warmer than Wednesdays model runs. Temperatures track closer to average by the end of next week. Meteogram for MSP: WeatherBell.

Jacket-Worthy. We'll have our ups and downs in coming weeks; odds favor a mild bias next week, but by mid-April a steady stream of cold fronts may take the edge off any April warmth, if the 2-week 500mb forecast from GFS is to be believed.

Colorado State: Above-Average Hurricane Season in 2020. A lack of El Nino could mean lighter winds over the tropics; more favorable conditions for hurricane development. Colorado State has details . A lack of El Nino could mean lighter winds over the tropics; more favorable conditions for hurricane development. Colorado State has details here . (PDF)

Relentless Floods. Although the probability of widespread/extreme river flooding similar to 2019 has fallen in recent weeks, it's premature to let our guard down right now. Although the probability of widespread/extreme river flooding similar to 2019 has fallen in recent weeks, it's premature to let our guard down right now. NASA's Earth Observatory has perspective: "...With the arrival of the spring flood season, millions of Americans living near rivers in the Midwest and Great Plains will be warily watching the weather. In parts of South Dakota, however, last year’s flood season never really ended. While federal forecasters do not expect flooding in 2020 to be as severe or prolonged as during record-breaking 2019 floods , they do predict major to moderate floods in 23 states, especially North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota. With many parts of these states coming off their wettest years on record, soils are already saturated. In South Dakota in 2019, many areas received about twice the average amount of precipitation. Rain and snowfall have been so relentless that at least one river has been stuck at flood stage for more than a year..."

Map credit : " Current Gulf of Mexico sea surface temperature difference from normal." (WeatherBell).

Model Prediction: Infection Peak in Minnesota. Here's model output I never thought I'd be including in my daily updates, courtesy of The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. Similar models are being leveraged by state and federal health authorities. Latest data suggests peak deaths in Minnesota around April 23, based on what we know today. The curve and ultimate outcomes will depend, to a great deal, on how successful we are with physical distancing in the days and weeks to come. Stay safe...

At Least We Don't Get Earthquakes. OK, I'm grasping at straws here, but the recent quake in Idaho was a reminder that at least the ground underfoot is solid and stable.

Are We Living in a Simulated World? I've heard this before, just not in The Wall Street Journal. Here's the intro: "The idea that the world we experience is an illusion being fed to us by powerful computers, popularized by the “Matrix” movies, is just crazy enough to be worth taking seriously. But if we’re going to be serious, it is important to distinguish between two very different questions. First: Could there be a richly experienced mental world that is not made of matter, as it appears to be, but of abstract data? And second: Is the world we actually experience—the universe as described by the laws of physics and the facts of cosmology—such a world? The answer to the first question is pretty surely yes. In fact, humans occupy self-generated mind-worlds for an hour or two each day, when we dream during REM sleep. The objects we see in dreams are just patterns of electrical excitation in our brains. Analogously, virtual reality tunes us into data streams that we perceive as objects..."

Image credit : "Keanu Reeves in ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ (2003)." Photo: Warner Bros/Everett Collection.

60 F. high in the Twin Cities Thursday.

51 F. average MSP high on April 2.

50 F. maximum temperature on April 2, 2019.

April 3, 1999: An ice storm hits Duluth and the Arrowhead. An 800 foot television tower in Duluth collapses due to the weight of the ice.

April 3, 1982: A sharp cold front causes the temperature at Lamberton in Redwood County to drop from 78 to 7 degrees. This 71 degree change in 24 hours is the maximum 24-hour temperature change in Minnesota.

April 3, 1837: A snowstorm rages for four days at Ft. Snelling and dumps 9 inches.

FRIDAY: Gusty with flurries. Winds: NW 10-20+ High: 35



SATURDAY: Early freeze. Blue sky with light winds. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 23. High: 46



SUNDAY: Dim sunshine, a bit milder. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 32. High: 57



MONDAY: Springy with a passing shower. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 41. High: 61



TUESDAY: Partly sunny, risk of a T-shower. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 49. High: 64



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, gusty and cooler. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 42. High: 57



THURSDAY: Peeks of sun, still brisk. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 35. High: 53

Climate Stories...

How Climate Change and the Coronvirus are Linked. The World Economic Forum has the post; here's an excerpt: "...There are, to a certain degree, parallels that can be drawn between the current COVID-19 pandemic and some of the other contemporary crises our world is facing. All require a global-to-local response and long-term thinking; all need to be guided by science and need to protect the most vulnerable among us; and all require the political will to make fundamental changes when faced with existential risks. In this sense, the 2020 coronavirus pandemic may lead to a deeper understanding of the ties that bind us all on a global scale and could help us get to grips with the largest public health threat of the century, the climate crisis. At the World Health Organization (WHO), where I am part of the climate change team, we are seeing the devastating consequences of under-prepared health systems when they are faced with these increasingly regular shocks..."

Why Old Growth Trees are Crucial to Fighting Climate Change. Here's a clip from a story at WIRED.com (paywall): "...It wasn't long before researchers were glad it had endured. Where once foresters had worked to study how to most efficiently remove wood from a landscape, a new generation of scientists began to study the efficiency with which a forest, by creating wood, could remove carbon from the air. They realized that, after so many years of focus on their young, experimental plots, they did not yet fully understand the intricate workings of a mature Northwestern forest. Wind River's old-growth area now hosts the National Ecological Observatory Network (NEON), which gathers data at 81 field sites across the United States and makes it available to anyone interested in tracking how global change is affecting specific ecosystems..."

Wind, Solar Farms Are Seen as Havens in Coronavirus Storm. The Wall Street Journal reports: "Wind and solar farms are attracting interest from investors hungry for low-risk, stable-yield opportunities at a time of extraordinary market volatility. That interest is a boon for renewable projects, and could give them a financial boost in coming months and years. However, developers could face challenges in getting additional new projects financed and built amid the turmoil created by the new coronavirus. It might seem an odd time for a renewable-energy uptick, given the economic slowdown and a historic crash in oil prices that is making fossil fuels cheap. But wind and solar farms experienced a similar surge after the 2008 financial crisis, when investors seized on the projects as safe-harbor investments with yields in the mid-single-digit percentages..."

File image: Midwest Energy News.

Special Issue: How We Will All Solve the Climate Crisis. WIRED.com (paywall) has a terrific series on climate change solutions that you might want to check out: "...Yes, we did end up taking some liberties with the question, stretching it in some ways and constraining it in others. We primarily focused on technology that exists today, so there are probably fewer wizarding-world-type projects than my children would like. And we narrowed the scope of our assignments to what we consider the five most crucial areas: how we eat, how we move around, how we keep the lights on, how we capture carbon, and how we can set up institutions that can take the risks needed to solve this problem. Children who are now in booster seats, all around the world, are going to be inventing solutions to the crisis, and they'll need support, investment, and, yes, well-designed capitalism to get them off the ground. Even we optimists at WIRED know this is a very, very bad situation—likely the most complex problem humans have ever faced..."

Obama Slams Rollback of Vehicle Emission Standards in Rare Rebuke of Trump. Here's an excerpt from CNN.com: "Former President Barack Obama issued a rare criticism of the Trump administration Tuesday after it announced it's rolling back his signature fuel standards aimed at combating the climate crisis, saying Americans "have to demand better" of their elected leaders. "We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall," Obama wrote in a tweet. The comment is notable as the former President seldom publicly criticizes his successor, who has focused on undoing his legacy -- particularly his environmental and climate policies..."

Health Experts Call Virus Pandemic a Window Into Future Climate Threats. Reuters has the story; here's the intro: "The coronavirus pandemic is a preview of the types of global health threats that will emerge as the planet becomes hotter, and how it is tackled has implications for dealing with climate threats as well, health experts said on Tuesday. “With COVID-19, we can see the urgency of it more readily than some of the impacts of the climate crisis,” said Mandeep Dhaliwal, director for HIV, health and development for the United Nations Development Programme. But in both cases, “we will not be able to ignore anymore that we need to do something about the human activity that’s driving this,” she said during an online panel, part of this week’s Skoll Forum on Social Entrepreneurship..."