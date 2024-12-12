What Americans think about Hegseth, Gabbard and key Trump Cabinet picks AP-NORC poll

Hegseth is still an unknown quantity for many Americans. About 4 in 10 don't know enough about him to give an opinion, according to the poll. But his selection is viewed more negatively than positively among Americans who do know who he is. About 2 in 10 U.S. adults approve of Hegseth being picked for Trump's Cabinet, while 36% disapprove and about 1 in 10 don't know enough to have an opinion.