One needn't look far to find scholarly writing that draws strong connections between gratitude and better health — and the outdoors is where many Minnesotans turn for the benefits to body and mind. As we embrace the holiday season, what about Minnesota's outdoors are you grateful about? Is it a specific place or region, or a certain activity? Tell us briefly to contribute to an upcoming Thanksgiving-timed feature in the Star Tribune's Outdoors coverage.
