Our family's July 4th camping weekend at Devil's Lake a long time ago changed my life.

Dad's friend, Henry Freier, came with us. Henry was macho, spirited, a hugger. And fearless. Nothing and no one frightened him.

The polar opposite of us Schwartz men.

The great outdoors was as alien to me as Neptune. I remember watching in wonder and joyful anticipation while Henry loaded our station wagon with tents, archery equipment, heaps of summer foods and an aluminum milk crate chock-full with sparklers and cherry bombs.

But when I saw the fishing gear and life preservers and asked him if there would be a lake up there, and he said, "Of course," my stomach dropped.

Deep water was my worst fear. I don't know why. What I do recall is how I'd become adept at hiding this fear from friends and family with plausible excuses to avoid water — until that July 4th with Henry.

Earlier that summer, at day camp, I had faked fainting after letting myself get walloped in the head playing dodge ball and the counselors had excused me (again) from swim class.

The counselors called non-swimmers like me, "shallow-enders." I didn't mind, but Dad was not pleased with that wussy label. Embarrassed, I guess, for both of us.

That's probably why he welcomed Henry's guarantee to purge me of my fear of deep water at Devil's Lake. I was not consulted.

Wedged between my Grandma Ida's Yiddish monologues and my teenage sister's kvetching in the back seat of the Buick, I concocted excuses to avoid Henry.

But I was no match for him. "Let's go," he ordered as he towed me into Devil's Lake. When the water reached my chin, I yelled bloody murder and faked something or other. He ignored that and cradled me firmly in his meaty arms. I remember vividly floating on my back in that humiliating position, terrified he would let go. He didn't, this time.

"Are you a coward, boychik?" Henry asked over and over, holding me in that inglorious position for many minutes until he returned me to the shore because in his words it was "time to break bread."

"Tomorrow you swim or drown," he said. "You choose." I'll never forget those words.

That episode was also when I spotted some faded blue numbers tattooed on Henry's arm: 18091.

At lunch, Henry ate ferociously, as he always did, often with his eyes shut and with no regard to the guttural sounds he was making. A few of us kids secretly called him "Sloppy Poppy." It was mostly about the bread. He devoured it. We didn't understand. It was just bread. That night at bedtime I asked Mom about Henry — why he "ate like that" and what "those numbers on Henry were for."

"Never mind about all that."

"Why?"

"You wouldn't understand. It's none of your business, dear."

Seven-year-olds don't acquiesce when told, "You wouldn't understand. It's none of your business, dear."

I went to Grandma Ida. She was sitting in a folding lawn chair drinking her tea near the water. Always the willing storyteller; she'd explain. Not this time.

Instead: "Lozn im aleyn. S 'iz nisht deyn biznes!"

The next morning in Devil's Lake, Henry said, "Take a deep breath," and then he let go.

That night Henry taught us Yiddish folk songs, and we watched the lovely fireworks over Devil's Lake.

In time, of course, I learned that Henry was a Holocaust survivor. But it wasn't until many years later that I came upon a tape-recorded interview with him (you can listen to it on the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum website; "Oral History Interview with Henry Freier"), and heard in horrific detail about what Mom and Grandma Ida wouldn't tell me at Devil's Lake: The ghetto, deportations, Auschwitz, torture, 18091. ...

And I heard about the bread: "On the train to Grossrosen [from Auschwitz], we didn't have food for three days. When we got there we got a little bit of soup and a few slices of bread … I finished it almost with one bite. … I was praying … give me one hour to live after the war, sleep in a bed with a pillow under my head and have a good meal."

And then, about the American soldiers, liberation, immigration to the U.S., a new life in Minnesota.

At the end of the interview Henry is asked, "What do you think of Americans and America?"

"The best in the whole world. God bless America!"

On July 4th, I think of Henry and the day he let go of me in Devil's Lake.

Dick Schwartz lives in Minneapolis.