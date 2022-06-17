Blaine

Built in 2000, this five-bedroom, five-bath rambler has 4,276 square feet and features two owners' suites, hardwood floors, two family rooms, two sets of washers and dryers, steam shower, hardwood floors, full finished walkout basement, flagstone patio, deck and disability access. Listed by Mike Mitchell, Mitchell Realty, 612-296-5483.

St. Paul

Built in 1909, this five-bedroom, three-bath house in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 3,030 square feet and features a finished attic with a stand-up shower, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full finished basement, deck, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Kelly Cofer, Redfin, 651-504-8794.

Farmington

Built in 2015, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,488 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, a second kitchen and laundry in the full, finished walkout basement, patio and a deck. Listed by Kayla Waldon, Keller Williams Select Realty, 952-431-5100.