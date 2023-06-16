Shakopee

Built in 1978, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,212 square feet and features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, updated eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, three-season porch, deck, storage shed, dog kennel and a fenced yard with association access to Thole Lake. Listed by Pablo and Dawn Borean, Edina Realty, 612-250-0965.

Minneapolis

Built in 1929, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Northrop neighborhood has 2,304 square feet and features an upper-level owners suite, fireplace, stained-glass corner hutches, updated kitchen, full finished basement, paver patio, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Mary Krieter, Edina Realty, 612-719-0665.

Stillwater

Built in 1914, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,002 square feet and features a fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, French doors, beamed ceilings, balcony, porch, finished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Jonas and Holly Stomberg, Keller Williams Select Realty, 651-428-1998.