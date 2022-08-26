Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Crystal

Built in 1961, this three-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 2,392 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, deck, fenced yard, storage shed and a two-car attached garage. Listed by David Foy, Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest, 612-990-6000.

St. Paul

Built in 1941, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Como neighborhood has 1,399 square feet and features an upper-level primary bedroom, fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, three-season porch, full basement, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Polina Kilpela, Keller Williams Premier Realty, 612-743-0002.

Eagan

Built in 1960, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,013 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, finished basement, deck and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Robert Dupre, Edina Realty, 651-494-4700.