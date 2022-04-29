Brooklyn Center

Built in 1965, this four-bedroom, one-bath rambler has 1,046 square feet and features an eat-in kitchen with new appliances, refinished hardwood floors, newer furnace, full finished basement, deck, porch, hot tub, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Luis Olvera, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 612-803-0142.

St. Paul

Built in 1908, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the West Side neighborhood has 1,260 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full unfinished basement, porch, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Taylor Matzoll, Coldwell Banker Realty, 612-242-0153.

Falcon Heights

Built in 1939, this two-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 1,450 square feet and features a fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, four-season porch, full partially finished basement, patio, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Jenny Wilson, Century 21 MarketLink Realty, 651-894-1808.