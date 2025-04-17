WFP halts food shipments to Houthi-held parts of Yemen after rebels seize warehouse

CAIRO — The World Food Program has halted food shipments to Houthi-held areas of Yemen and suspended food distribution there after the rebels looted one of its warehouses in the north, its deputy director said Thursday.
The suspension is a further blow in the war-torn country, where hunger has been growing. In February, the WFP said 62% of households it surveyed couldn't get enough food, a figure that has been rising for the past nine months. It estimates that some 17 million people – early half Yemen's population -- are food insecure.
Carl Skau, WFP's deputy executive director and chief operating officer, told The Associated Press that Houthis seized the warehouse in the northern region of Saada in mid-March and took around $1.6 million in supplies.
The seizure was the latest friction between the Houthis and the United Nations. The rebels in recent months have detained dozens of U.N. staffers, as well as people associated with aid groups, civil society and the once-open U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen's capital.
U.N. agencies, including the WFP, had already halted operations in Saada, the Houthis' stronghold, in February after seven WFP staffers and another U.N. worker were detained, and one of the WFP members died in prison. It continued low-level operations in other parts of Yemen under the Houthis' control.
After the seizure of the warehouse, the WFP halted shipments of new supplies to Houthi-held areas, Skau said.
''The operating environment needs to be conducive for us to continue,'' he said. ''We cannot accept that our colleagues are being detained, and much less so that our colleagues are dying in detention. And we cannot accept our assets are being looted.''
''It's something we don't take lightly because the needs are massive,'' he said. ''The humanitarian implications of this are deep and extensive … It's clear the food security situation is deteriorating.''