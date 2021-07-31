In some ways, the U.S. credit reporting system has improved.

Credit freezes, which lock our credit information to deter identity theft, are now free and fast. We have free weekly access to our credit reports, courtesy of the credit bureaus Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, until April 20. Free credit scores provided by banks, credit card issuers and other companies allow us to easily monitor for signs of fraud and other problems.

Unfortunately, our credit information still isn't as accurate, easy to obtain or secure as it needs to be. These failures mean Congress and regulators need to step in.

Accuracy is still an issue. Earlier this year, Consumer Reports recruited nearly 6,000 volunteers to check their reports. The results: 34% found at least one error or account they didn't recognize.

There simply aren't enough incentives for credit bureaus to get things right. Their primary customers are financial institutions that can profit if someone who's creditworthy gets charged a higher rate because of a mistake, says independent journalist Bob Sullivan, author of "Your Evil Twin: Behind the Identity Theft Epidemic."

Search for "free credit report," "annual credit report" or even "AnnualCreditReport.com." The first results are likely to be ads for other sites that shill credit monitoring.The real siteis often halfway down the page, with no indication that it's the official, federally mandated place to get free credit reports.

People are understandably confused when they click on the other links and are asked for a credit card — often after they've input sensitive information, including their Social Security number and birthdate. (The real site doesn't require a credit card.)

The real site should be the first search result for keywords related to free credit reports. Also, any company buying ads for these keywords should be required to have a prominent button saying something like, "Looking for AnnualCreditReport.com? Click here" with a link to the correct site. The search engines, credit bureaus and other companies selling credit monitoring are unlikely to do this on their own, so lawmakers need to act.

More than 1 out of 10 people in a 2012 Consumer Reports study said it was "difficult" or "very difficult" to get their credit reports, often because they couldn't answer the bureaus' identity verification questions.

You know who doesn't have trouble with those questions? Identity thieves. They use information culled fromdatabase breaches to access people's credit reports with relative ease.

One solution is to make the information in credit reports, primarily Social Security numbers, less valuable. These numbers were meant to track our earnings history, not to be an all-purpose identifier.

Liz Weston writes for NerdWallet.