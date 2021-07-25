Officials in the western Minnesota town of Clinton have declared a civil emergency after a grain elevator caught fire Sunday afternoon.

A dispatcher from the Big Stone County dispatch line confirmed the fire and said multiple agencies had responded to the fire at the Clinton Co-Op Farmers Association elevator.

A photo on Twitter showed a large, orange blaze and clouds of smoke surrounding an elevator.

Residents of the town, which had already enacted intermittent water shut-offs as of July 16, were advised not to use water. Roads were closed, the social media post said, and those living within three blocks were told to evacuate.

The town of about 500 people is about 110 miles south of Fargo, N.D.

