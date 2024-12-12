Western Michigan Broncos (3-5) at Saint Thomas Tommies (7-4)
Western Michigan visits Blue and St. Thomas
Western Michigan Broncos (3-5) at Saint Thomas Tommies (7-4)
By The Associated Press
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts Western Michigan after Kendall Blue scored 22 points in St. Thomas' 88-81 victory against the Montana Grizzlies.
The Tommies are 4-0 on their home court. St. Thomas is ninth in the Summit League with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Nolan Minessale averaging 1.3.
The Broncos are 1-3 on the road. Western Michigan has a 1-5 record against opponents above .500.
St. Thomas makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Western Michigan has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Bjerke is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging nine points.
Markhi Strickland is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Broncos.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Team claims NASCAR rescinded approval to buy new charter unless federal antitrust suit is dropped
Front Row Motorsports, one of two teams suing NASCAR in federal court, accused the stock car series Thursday of rejecting the planned purchase of a valuable charter unless the lawsuit was dropped.