Wires

Western Michigan beats Boston University 6-2 in the Frozen Four for its first NCAA hockey title

Western Michigan beats Boston University 6-2 in the Frozen Four for its first NCAA hockey title.

The Associated Press
April 13, 2025 at 2:11AM

ST. LOUIS — Western Michigan beats Boston University 6-2 in the Frozen Four for its first NCAA hockey title.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Western Michigan beats Boston University 6-2 in the Frozen Four for its first NCAA hockey title

Western Michigan beats Boston University 6-2 in the Frozen Four for its first NCAA hockey title.

Wires

An intellectually disabled teen shot by Idaho police has died after being removed from life support, his aunt says

Wires

Iran's foreign minister says the next round of nuclear talks with the US will be Saturday, April 19