ST. LOUIS — Western Michigan beats Boston University 6-2 in the Frozen Four for its first NCAA hockey title.
Western Michigan beats Boston University 6-2 in the Frozen Four for its first NCAA hockey title
Western Michigan beats Boston University 6-2 in the Frozen Four for its first NCAA hockey title.
The Associated Press
April 13, 2025 at 2:11AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Western Michigan beats Boston University 6-2 in the Frozen Four for its first NCAA hockey title
Western Michigan beats Boston University 6-2 in the Frozen Four for its first NCAA hockey title.