Multiple firefighters attacked while responding to a blaze near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho governor says

The Associated Press
June 29, 2025 at 11:30PM

Authorities in western Idaho urged residents to shelter in place Sunday afternoon because of law enforcement activity following a shooting in Kootenai County near Coeur d'Alene.

Gov. Brad Little said on the social platform X that multiple firefighters were attacked while responding to a blaze.

''This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters,'' Little said. ''I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.''

The sheriff's office in neighboring Soshone County said on Facebook that authorities were ''dealing with an active shooter situation where the shooter is still at large.'' It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

An alert by the Kootenai County Emergency Management Office asked people to avoid the area around Canfield Mountain Trailhead and Nettleton Gulch Road, about 4 miles (6.5 km) north of downtown Coeur d'Alene.

No additional details were provided.

Coeur d'Alene is a city of 55,000 residents near the border with Washington.

CHRISTOPHER WEBER

The Associated Press

