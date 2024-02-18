Vancouver Canucks (37-13-6, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-23-6, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Vancouver Canucks play the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota is 25-23-6 overall and 13-11-4 in home games. The Wild serve 11.6 penalty minutes per game to rank fifth in NHL play.

Vancouver has gone 18-8-4 in road games and 37-13-6 overall. The Canucks have scored 205 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank second in NHL play.

Monday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won 2-1 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mats Zuccarello has nine goals and 31 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has scored 28 goals with 45 assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Canucks: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Pat Maroon: out (back), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).

Canucks: Carson Soucy: out (hand), Dakota Joshua: out (hand), Guillaume Brisebois: out (upper-body), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.