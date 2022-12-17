COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Tyzhaun Claude scored 21 points and Vonterius Woolbright added a double-double as Western Carolina defeated Tennessee Tech 75-65 on Saturday night.
Claude had six rebounds for the Catamounts (6-6). Woolbright finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Tre Jackson recorded 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range.
The Golden Eagles (3-9) were led by Jayvis Harvey with 19 points. Jaylen Sebree added 16 points and six rebounds, while Grant Strong scored 10. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Golden Eagles.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
