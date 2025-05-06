Westbrook's performance against former team helps Nuggets take 1-0 lead over Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook had yet another magic moment in Oklahoma City.
This time, it was for the visitors.
Westbrook assisted on Aaron Gordon's game-winning 3-pointer, and the Denver Nuggets stunned the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119 on Monday night.
Westbrook scored 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting and was a key support player for Nikola Jokic's monster 42-point, 22-rebound performance.
It was Westbrook's first playoff game in Oklahoma City as an opponent. He started his career with the Thunder and was revered by their fans for keeping the team competitive after Kevin Durant left to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016.
He had returned as an opponent in the regular season and had been cheered. Even in a playoff game he entered as a reserve in the first quarter, he received a loud standing ovation.
By the end of the night, he gave the fans a painful reminder of why he meant so much to them.
''I'm always grateful, truly,'' he said. ''You get into these fans, the people here. They gave me a chance, they believed in me when I was a little young teenager. ... The reason they love me is my competitive nature, competitive spirit, and I'm going to do that for my team.''