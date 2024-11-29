Westbrook fined for obscene on-court gesture in Nuggets' blowout loss to Knicks

NEW YORK — The NBA fined Denver guard Russell Westbrook $35,000 on Friday for making an obscene gesture on the court in the fourth quarter of a 145-118 loss to the Knicks at Ball Arena.
The NBA fined Denver guard Russell Westbrook $35,000 on Friday for making an obscene gesture on the court in the fourth quarter of a 145-118 loss to the Knicks at Ball Arena.
By The Associated Press
During the blowout loss on Monday, Westbrook appeared to make the gesture right in front of the New York bench after hitting a 3-pointer from the corner.
In the game, Knicks guard OG Anunoby scored a career-high 40 points and Jalen Brunson had 23 points and 17 of New York's team record-tying 45 assists as the Knicks rode a torrid start.
Westbrook scored 27 coming off the bench to lead the Nuggets.
