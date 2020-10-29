The Minnesota Department of Transportation is nearly finished rebuilding westbound Hwy. 5 near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. All that’s left for crews to do is put down lane markings.

But to complete the work, “We need a temperature above 40,” said MnDOT spokesman David Aeikens.

Friday’s chilly forecast has delayed the reopening originally set for Saturday. The highway is not expected to reopen now until sometime next week, Aeikens said, when temps are expected to warm.

Elsewhere, drivers shouldn’t encounter anything too spooky over the Halloween weekend, just some lane reductions on key routes that could slow down trips.

Minneapolis

1. Interstate 35W: Ramps from 46th Street to northbound I-35W, and from northbound I-35W to 36th Street, closed until September 2021. Ramps from northbound I-35W to westbound Interstate 94, and from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W, closed until fall 2021. Ramp from 5th Avenue to eastbound I-94 closed through Nov. 8. There will be lane reductions in both directions between 46th Street and Hwy. 62 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

2. Lake Street: Closed between Stevens and 2nd avenues through November. Single lane in both directions between Blaisdell and 5th avenues through the winter.

3. Hennepin Avenue: Lane reductions and full closure on some blocks between 13th Street and Washington Avenue.

4. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed over the Mississippi River into summer 2021.

5. 3rd Avenue Bridge: Reduced to one lane in each direction over the Mississippi River through Dec. 31.

6. Interstate 94: Westbound traffic reduced to two lanes near 11th Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

St. Paul

7. Ayd Mill Road: Closed between Selby Avenue and Interstate 35E until early November.

North metro

8. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard, Brooklyn Park: Closed between Brooklyn Boulevard and N. 83rd Avenue.

East metro

9. I-35W, Roseville, Arden Hills, Blaine, Lino Lakes: Occasional lane closures between Hwy. 36 and Sunset Avenue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. County Road C bridge over I-35W closed 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

10. I-35E, White Bear Lake, Little Canada, St. Paul: Lane reductions in places between Hwy. 96 and Pennsylvania Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

West metro

11. Interstate 494, Bloomington: Ramp from westbound I-494 to 34th Avenue closed through Saturday. Opening is weather dependent. Westbound traffic reduced to two lanes between I-35W and Xerxes Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

12. Hwy. 5, Bloomington: Westbound lanes closed from Hwys. 62 and 55 to I-494 through Saturday. Opening is weather dependent.

13. I-35W, Richfield, Bloomington and Burnsville: Ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 closed until Nov. 10; lane reductions in both directions at locations between I-494 and Hwy. 13, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

14. Interstate 94, Maple Grove, Rogers: Eastbound lanes separated by a concrete median between Hwy. 101 and the I-94/494/694 split, with two lanes designated for through traffic and one for access to local roads. Watch for westbound lane shifts and temporary lane closures between Hwy. 101 and the I-94/494/694 split.