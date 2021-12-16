MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia running back Leddie Brown says he'll skip the Mountaineers' bowl game to focus on preparations for the NFL draft.

Brown announced his decision Thursday on Twitter.

Brown surpassed 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. He was sixth in the Big 12 this season with 1,065 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 217 yards and one score.

West Virginia (6-6) will meet the Gophers (8-4) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28 in Phoenix.