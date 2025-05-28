West Virginia governor implements policy changes in embattled foster care system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey vowed Wednesday that his administration will improve transparency and policies within the state's embattled foster care system.
Morrisey, a Republican, announced the changes after eight listening sessions statewide to identify areas of improvement and a review of critical cases. Morrisey said he heard attendees at one such session in Martinsburg discuss ''a broken system.''
''It was difficult to hear many of the issues could have been avoided had the state communicated differently, had the state eliminated some red tape or had the right tools to better equip'' Child Protective Services workers, Morrisey said at a news conference at the state Capitol. ''You all know that these issues have been going on for a very, very long time. And unfortunately it's the kids that suffer. And we can't tolerate that.
''West Virginia cannot keep kicking the can down the road as was done in the past. That's not the model of this administration.''
Largely overwhelmed by the opioid epidemic in a state with the most overdose deaths per capita, West Virginia has the highest rate of children in foster care — currently more than 6,000 in a state of about 1.8 million.
Morrisey, who took office in January after serving three terms as the state's attorney general, put some of the blame on the administration of his predecessor, two-term Republican Gov. Jim Justice, for often withholding foster care information from the public, including stonewalling Freedom of Information Act requests.
After an internal review of six fatalities or near fatalities between 2021 and 2024, Morrisey said the Department of Human Services will implement a new policy mandating that certain information, including the results of investigations, be disclosed in serious child welfare cases.
''You're not going to have to chase people down the hall'' in obtaining case information, Morrisey said.