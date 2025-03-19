West Virginia couple sentenced to maximum of decades in prison for abusing adopted children

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia couple received the maximum sentences of decades in prison Wednesday for abusing their adoptive children, which included heavy labor, locking them in bedrooms, forcing some to sleep on concrete floors and making them stand for hours with their hands on their heads.
Jeanne Kay Whitefeather received up to 215 years in prison and her husband, Donald Lantz, got a term of up to 160 years. A Kanawha County jury on Jan. 29 found the pair guilty on multiple counts of forced labor, human trafficking, and child abuse and neglect. Whitefeather also was convicted of civil rights violations based on race.
Whitefeather will be eligible for parole after serving 40 years and Lantz after 30.
‘‘You brought these children to West Virginia, a place that I know as ‘Almost Heaven,’ and you put them in hell. This court will now put you in yours," Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers told the defendants. “And may God have mercy on your souls. Because this court will not.‘’
One by one, letters written by four of the children were read in court by the prosecutor office’s victim advocate. Some of the children stood by the advocate’s side as she read. The letters said the children endured unspeakable trauma, have difficulty trusting anyone, suffer nightmares and that they question and fear affection.
The oldest girl, now 18, addressed the court directly, telling WhItefeather, ‘’I’ll never understand how you can sleep at night. I want you to know that you are a monster."
Akers previously ordered news outlets not to publish the children’s names or use their images.
The couple, who are white, adopted the five Black siblings while living in Minnesota, moved to a farm in Washington state in 2018, then brought the family to West Virginia in May 2023, when the children ranged in age from 5 to 16.