West Virginia couple convicted of abusing adopted children is set for sentencing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia couple convicted in the mistreatment of their adopted children, including locking some in a shed, is due in court Wednesday for sentencing.
A jury on Jan. 29 found Jeanne Kay Whitefeather and her husband, Donald Lantz, guilty on multiple counts of forced labor, human trafficking, and child abuse and neglect. Whitefeather also was convicted of civil rights violations based on race.
Whitefeather faces up to 215 years in prison and Lantz up to 160 years when they are sentenced Wednesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
The couple, who are white, adopted the five Black siblings while living in Minnesota, moved to a farm in Washington state in 2018, then brought the family to West Virginia in May 2023, when the children ranged in age from 5 to 16.
Five months after their arrival in Sissonville, the couple was arrested after neighbors saw Lantz lock the oldest girl and her teenage brother in a shed and leave the property. A deputy used a crowbar to get them out.
Inside the main residence, a 9-year-old girl was found crying in a loft alone with no protection from falling, according to a criminal complaint. The children were found in dirty clothes and smelling of body odor, deputies said, and the oldest boy was found barefoot with what appeared to be sores on his feet.
A fourth child was with Lantz when he eventually returned, and deputies were later led to a 5-year-old girl. All five were turned over to Child Protective Services after the couple’s arrest.
Last month the oldest daughter, now an adult, sued the couple, alleging severe physical and emotional abuse and neglect that has scarred her permanently.