A West St. Paul man with a long criminal history has been charged with illicit drug trafficking and illegal gun possession.

Christopher A. Stengle, 32, was charged in U.S. District Court in St. Paul last week with six counts related to illicit drugs and weapons possession.

Stengle remains in federal custody without bail ahead of a hearing tentatively scheduled for Aug. 18. A message was left Friday afternoon with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

Prosecutors say that between January 2021 and May 2022, Stengle possessed cocaine and methamphetamine as well as two semiautomatic pistols. His numerous felony convictions meant he is barred by federal law from possessing guns or ammunition at any time.

Stengle's criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for forgery, illegal weapons possession and failure to register as a predatory sex offender in connection with a criminal sexual conduct charge in Washington County in 2008 that was dropped at the same time he pleaded guilty to domestic assault.