West Maui reopened

The area around the Maui town largely destroyed by wildfire began welcoming back travelers on Oct. 8 after the mayor and Hawaii's governor pushed ahead to restart tourism to boost the economy despite opposition from some Lahaina residents. At least five hotels in West Maui were accepting reservations again. In addition, eight timeshare properties were opening across the region early this month, including some a few miles from the devastation. Ilihia Gionson with the Hawaii Tourism Authority said that a huge influx of visitors was not expected, based on conversations with hotels. Precise figures for how many travelers were returning to the area's hotels and timeshares were not immediately available.

Associated Press

Death Valley lives

Death Valley National Park, whose roads and trails were scarred and flooded by August storms, will probably reopen Sunday, rangers said. If plans hold, that reopening will give travelers renewed access to many popular park spots, including the lodgings at Furnace Creek, the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes, the vistas from Zabriskie Point and Dante's View and the salt flats at Badwater — all landmarks connected by State Route 190 and the northern portion of Badwater Road. But most other roads in the park and eastern entrances will remain closed. The only route into the park will be via Lone Pine along U.S. Route 395.

Los Angeles Times

10 most haunted

Travel + Leisure is offering up its take on the most haunted cities in the U.S. We're not talking single-ghost destinations like Lizzie Borden's house in Fall River, Mass. These are entire cities brimming with spooky sightings. New Orleans tops the list with its vampires, ghosts and sightings of long-gone luminaries — author William Faulkner, midwife and Voodoo queen Marie Laveau and pirate Jean Lafitte among them. Here is the rest of the Top 10: Pawley's Island, S.C.; Chicago; Pine Barrens, N.J.; Savannah, Ga.; the RMS Queen Mary in Long Beach, Calif.; St. Augustine, Fla.; Shoshone Ice Caves, Idaho; Portland, Ore.; and the Stanley Hotel in Colorado.

San Jose Mercury News

Longest flight

Although ultra-long flights are nothing new, every few years or so an airline embarks on a journey to set a new record. Qantas, the national airline of Australia, is taking off in 2025 with a Sydney-to-London Heathrow route that will cover 9,190 nautical miles and take almost 20 hours to complete. The current recordholder since 2021 for the world's longest flight in distance is Singapore Airlines' New York-JFK-to-Singapore Changi route, clocking in at an extraordinary 18 hours and 40 minutes at a distance of 8,279 nautical miles. Its next competitor is, well, itself, with a flight from Newark to Singapore measuring at 8,277 nautical miles, just two miles shorter than JFK-to-Singapore.

Tribune News Service