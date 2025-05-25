Sports

West Indies wins 3rd ODI against Ireland to draw series 1-1

May 25, 2025 at 7:35PM

DUBLIN — West Indies powered to a 197-run win over Ireland in the third ODI in Dublin on Sunday to draw the series 1-1.

The visitors won via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern scoring method, used in weather-affected matches, after compiling 385-7 from their 50 overs.

Keacy Carty smashed 170 from 142 balls — the joint-sixth highest score in ODIs for the West Indies — with support from captain Shai Hope (75) and Justin Greaves (50).

Ireland was set a revised target of 363 from 46 overs after a rain delay, but was never in the hunt after Andy Balbirnie — a centurion in the first ODI — had his off-stump uprooted by Jayden Seales in the second over.

Cade Carmichael top scored with 48, falling two runs shy of a maiden ODI fifty upon being bowled by Greaves.

Ireland was dismissed for 165 in 29.5 overs, with Seales taking 3-26.

The Windies lost the first game by 124 runs and there was a no result in the second game.

It was a timely confidence boost for the tourists before their three-match ODI series against England gets underway at Edgbaston on Thursday.

