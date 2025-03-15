High Schools

West Central Area defeats MACCRAY 58-41 to claim Class 1A state championship

The championship is the first ever team state championship in its school’s history.

March 15, 2025 at 7:18PM
The West Central Area girls basketball team used its scoring depth against MACCRAY in the Class 1A state championship on Saturday, leading to a 58-41 victory and first ever team state championship in its school’s history.

Three players scored in double figures for the Knights (27-6), led by senior Jayden Styba’s double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Styba also contributed four assists, three steals and two blocks. Senior Macy Grosz had 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists and Addison Staples finished the game with 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting, along with seven rebounds.

MACCRAY trailed by 16 points with under five minutes to play before back-to-back three-pointers from Ella Hultgren and Brielle Janssen stole some momentum.

Janssen fouled out with 3:21 to play, however, with MACCRAY trailing 50-40. Janssen finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and went 9-for-10 at the free-throw line. Emma Thein added 10 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Wolverines, who were trying for a third consecutive upset in the tournament.

The Knights led 25-18 at the half, despite top scorer Mya Foslien being held off the scoreboard on 0-for-9 shooting from the field, including 0-for-6 from beyond the arc.

The Knights ended the game 44.6% from the field compared to 27.3% for the Wolverines. They finished the season on a nine-game win streak.

