WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A man has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a shootout with police in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis, according to officials.
A caller told police a man had pointed a gun at him or her, then got in a car and drove away about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers found the driver and exchanged gunfire with him. The man then fled into an apartment not far away.
Police set up a perimeter around the apartment and later heard a single gunshot. When officers entered the apartment they found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was injured.
The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating the shooting.
