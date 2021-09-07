WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Police in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis are investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy as a homicide, according to officials.
Authorities received a 911 call about 3 p.m. Monday reporting the child had a "possible knife wound to his stomach." First responders arrived and began life-saving efforts.
The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died. According to police, there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office planned to do an autopsy Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,088 coronavirus infections
Breakthrough coronavirus infections have been found in .52% of fully vaccinated Minnesotans amid the latest COVID-19 wave.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about COVID variants, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.
Local
Minneapolis council approves new ballot language for policing measure
Minneapolis officials are scheduled to meet in an emergency meeting at 1:30 p.m. today to try to agree on new wording.
East Metro
Driver from Maplewood crash in court
Criminal vehicular homicide among charges
St. Paul
St. Paul school leaders say contractor's lack of bus drivers forced shift of students to Metro Transit
Districts across the state are facing bus driver shortages.