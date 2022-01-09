ATLANTA — Blake Wesley tossed in 22 points, Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski hit big 3-pointers in overtime, and Dane Goodwin sank both ends of a 1-and-1 with 8 seconds remaining to help Notre Dame hold off Georgia Tech 72-68 in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday night.

Georgia Tech led 35-29 at halftime and 41-35 after Jordan Usher buried a jumper with 16:43 remaining in the game. Paul Atkinson Jr. and Hubb had back-to-back layups, Wesley sank a pull-up jumper, Dane Goodwin dunked and Hubb hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run that left the Fighting Irish leading 46-41 with 12:38 left to play.

The Yellow Jackets battled back and grabbed a 61-57 lead with 1:41 remaining on a three-point play by Michael Devoe and two free throws by Kyle Sturdivant. Goodwin hit a jumper and Wesley nailed a 3 to put the Irish up 62-61 with 51 seconds to go. Dallan Coleman made 1 of 2 free throws with 28 seconds left, sending the game to OT after Hubb missed a shot in the final seconds.

Hubb hit a go-ahead 3 for a 67-64 lead in overtime, Laszewski followed with another and Notre Dame never trailed again.

Atkinson had 16 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Fighting Irish (9-5, 3-1). Goodwin contributed 14 points and has scored in double figures in all 14 games this season. Hubb finished with 10 points and nine assists. Wesley also had seven boards.

Notre Dame has hit 60 3-pointers in its winning streak, despite making only 7 of 23 against the Yellow Jackets.

Devoe, the ACC's top scorer at 21.2 points per game, led Georgia Tech (6-8, 0-4) with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting. He missed 5 of 6 attempts from beyond the arc after coming in as the ACC's second-best 3-point shooter (44.3%). Usher tallied 16 points and 14 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.

Devoe came into the game needing nine points to pass Lenny Horton (1,411 points from 1977-80) for 20th place on Georgia Tech's all-time scoring list.

