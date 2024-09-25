'We're not robots:' Son Heung-min is the latest top soccer player to raise concerns over schedule

''They may take things into their own hands. They're the ones most affected to be honest, so you would understand if they started to think as a collective, how much are we going to have to continually not have a say in?'' Postecoglou said. ''I have spoken already about the fact we're getting to a real dangerous level about what our expectations are around players. Instead of focusing on one or two tournaments, it's about the calendar. That is more of an issue."