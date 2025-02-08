Alexandria’s Wendy Kohler moves into No. 2 spot in girls basketball coaching victories

Alexandria coach Wendy Kohler moved into second place in career victories for girls basketball coaches in Minnesota when the Cardinals defeated Fergus Falls 77-48 Friday at Fergus Falls.
The victory was the 720th for Kohler, who has been the Cardinals coach since 1983. Kohler went into the game tied with Myron Glass of Rochester Lourdes, who retired in 2014, for career victories.
The Cardinals, ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, improved to 18-3.
Kohler, who has a career record of 720-314, has led the Cardinals to 15 Central Lakes Conference titles and 13 appearances in the state tournament. The Cardinals won the Class 3A state title in 1997.
Kohler is a member of the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
New London-Spicer coach Mike Dreier has 1,091 career victories.
