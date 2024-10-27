Wembanyama, Sochan help Spurs fend out hard-charging Rockets to win home opener, 109-106

After struggling mightily at times last season to get the ball into Wembanyama's hands around the rim, a pair of passes from Paul yielded much promise and thunderous celebrations. Paul's first lob resulted in an alley-oop dunk for Wembanyama with 2:12 remaining in the first half that put the Spurs up 57-38. Paul and Wembanyama repeated the alley-oop dunk a minute later, giving the Spurs a 59-38 advantage.