IRVINE, Calif. — Collin Welp posted 15 points as UC Irvine topped Cal Poly 68-49 on Friday.
JC Butler had 14 points for UC Irvine (7-4, 3-0 Big West Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Brad Greene added 12 points.
Tuukka Jaakkola had three blocks for the Mustangs (2-9, 0-5), who have now lost seven straight games.
Colby Rogers, the Mustangs' second leading scorer entering the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (2 of 10).
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
