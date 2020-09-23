NEW YORK — Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf is apologizing for comments he made about the difficulty of finding qualified Black executives.
Scharf said in a memo released this week that "there is a very limited pool of black talent to recruit from" in the corporate America.
The comments and similar statements made in a Zoom meeting, reported by Reuters, led to an intense backlash in Washington and on social media.
Scharf on Wednesday said in a prepared statement that his comments reflect "my own unconscious bias."
"There is no question Wells Fargo has to make meaningful progress to increase diverse representation," he wrote.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
The Latest: Fauci: Scientists may know about vaccine by Dec
Dr. Anthony Fauci says by the end of this year government scientists should know whether they have a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19.
Business
Wells Fargo CEO apologizes for comments about diversity
Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf is apologizing for comments he made about the difficulty of finding qualified Black executives.
National
More loan money available for rebuilding Kenosha businesses
The state is making more money available to help small businesses in Kenosha recover from damage during recent unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, officials announced Wednesday.
Variety
MIT professor wins top AI award for cancer, drug research
A Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor using computer science to detect cancer and discover new drugs has won a new $1 million award for artificial intelligence.
Business
Mars drops Uncle Ben's, reveals new name for rice brand
The Uncle Ben's rice brand is getting a new name: Ben's Original.