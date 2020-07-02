Sailing Into a Hot, Sun-filled Holiday



"Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed" wrote William Faulkner. What's interesting to me is that we seem to know right from wrong, without being told. Almost as if universal truths are hard-wired into our souls. These are stressful times for everyone. My take: we all have a ministry, a role to play in making things better.

I'm looking forward to a stretch of hot, sunny days this holiday weekend. Talk about miraculous timing! Then again, it's easier to embrace the heat when you have access to A/C and a choice of amazing lakes. A first world problem, I guess.

Expect sunshine and afternoon temperatures flirting with 90F into the weekend. Most of us will enjoy dry weather for 4 days, but a few T- storms ignite Red River Valley into northern Minnesota Saturday night into Sunday - more frequent swarms of storms on tap next week.



The GFS model predicts 90s at MSP 11 of the next b16 days; 99F predicted a week from Saturday. Ouch!

Consistently Hot Into Sunday. Not close to record-territory, but a good 8-12F warmer than average for most of Minnesota the next 4 days. The chance of T-storms increases late Saturday into Sunday, especially central and northern Minnesota. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Looks Hot. Once again GFS (bottom) is more aggressive with the heating, but ECMWF (top) shows temperatures near 90F through Sunday. It's a function of sunshine. The longer the sun is out, with no cloud cover or convection (shower activity) the greater the odds MSP will see low 90s - even mid 90s south and west of the Twin Cities. Graphics: WeatherBell.

Still Toasty. The GFS is delightfully inconsistent. Yesterday's run hinted at a slight cooling 2 weeks ago - if the latest solution verifies (above) we'll see more 90s into mid-July. Not sure I'd bet against that at this point.

Potentially Deadly Weather Pattern Setting Up Across Central USA. CNN.com puts the heat into perspective: "Extreme temperatures coupled with high humidity flowing from the Gulf of Mexico have set the stage for life-threatening heat in parts of the central and southern US. Texas and Oklahoma are no strangers to excessive heat in the heart of summer and, a little over 10 days into the season, the region is bracing for stifling heat through the upcoming holiday weekend. Temperatures are set to feel hotter in Dallas,Texas, than in Death Valley, California. Heat advisories are in effect for over 22 million Americans from Missouri to Texas, including in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. "Highs will push well into the 90s and above 100s in some areas," CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said. Air surging in from the Gulf of Mexico will make, Dallas, Texas, reach a heat index -- what it will feel like once humidity is factored in -- of 110 degrees both on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon..."

Big Rainfall Disparities. MSP was nearly 2.5" wetter than average for June, but Duluth ran a 3.54" rainfall deficit, with drier than normal conditions extending from the Arrowhead into much of central Minnesota. Maps: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Tornado Alley Just Had One of Its Slowest Seasons Ever. What is going on? CNN.com has an update: "After a deadly start to the tornado season in the South, May and June were unusually quiet across the Plains, with near record lows for tornadoes, giving residents of Tornado Alley a rare reprieve. Usually, central US states are hit by an onslaught of tornadoes in late spring, but this year that failed to materialize. Nationally, May saw 140 tornadoes, well below the average of 276, and the fewest in 50 years. And the month's two strong tornadoes, EF2 or greater, were also the fewest in recorded history. In fact, this year there were more tornadoes in two days in April than in all of May. On Easter Sunday and the early hours of that Monday, 190 tornadoes, including 16 rated EF3 or higher, tore through 10 states, killing 36 people..."

Image credit : NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.

When Should Sports Activities Be Stopped? Coaches should know this stuff (most do and make the right call when safety is an issue). Here's an excerpt of a good explainer from NOAA: "...In general, a significant lightning threat extends outward from the base of a thunderstorm cloud about 6 to 10 miles. It’s important to account for the time it will take for everyone to get to safety. Here are some criteria that could be used to stop activities.

If you see lightning. The ability to see lightning varies depending on the time of day, weather conditions, and obstructions such as trees, mountains, etc. In clear air, and especially at night, lightning can be seen from storms more than 10 miles away provided that obstructions don’t limit the view of the thunderstorm.

The ability to see lightning varies depending on the time of day, weather conditions, and obstructions such as trees, mountains, etc. In clear air, and especially at night, lightning can be seen from storms more than 10 miles away provided that obstructions don’t limit the view of the thunderstorm. If you hear thunder. Thunder can usually be heard for a distance of about 10 miles provided that there is no background noise. Traffic, wind, and precipitation may limit the ability to hear thunder to less than 10 miles. If you hear thunder, though, it’s a safe bet that the storm is within ten miles.

Thunder can usually be heard for a distance of about 10 miles provided that there is no background noise. Traffic, wind, and precipitation may limit the ability to hear thunder to less than 10 miles. If you hear thunder, though, it’s a safe bet that the storm is within ten miles. If the skies look threatening. Thunderstorms can develop directly overhead and some storms may develop lightning just as they move into an area..."

Destructive Thunderstorm Winds and Hail Could Soon Trigger Alerts To Your Cellphone. Because not all severe storm warnings are created equal. Capital Weather Gang explains: "...On Tuesday, the National Weather Service proposed a new tiered system for severe thunderstorms, with the most extreme storms, containing winds of at least 80 mph and/or baseball-sized hail, activating wireless emergency alerts. Less intense storms, containing winds of at least 58 mph and quarter-sized hail, would still trigger storm warnings but would not emit a high-pitched tone on your phone...The majority of storm warnings are issued for the lower-end storms which, in many locations, occur frequently. For example, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued 500 times in 2019 by the Washington-Baltimore NWS office. They’re so common and can affect such small areas that some people tune them out..."

File image of hail damage: NOAA's National Severe Storms Laboratory.

Outdoor Lightning Safety. This is National Lightning Safety Awareness Week and NOAA has more good advice if you're stuck outside when a thunderstorm is approaching: "If you absolutely cannot get to safety, you can slightly lessen the threat of being struck with the following tips. But don't kid yourself--you are NOT safe outside. Know the weather patterns of the area you plan to visit. For example, in mountainous areas, thunderstorms typically develop in the early afternoon, so plan to hike early in the day and be down the mountain by noon. Listen to the weather forecast for the outdoor area you plan to visit. The forecast may be very different from the one near your home. If there is a high chance of thunderstorms, stay inside.

Avoid open fields, the top of a hill or a ridge top.

Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects. If you are in a forest, stay near a lower stand of trees.

If you are in a group, spread out to avoid the current traveling between group members.

If you are camping in an open area, set up camp in a valley, ravine or other low area. Remember, a tent offers NO protection from lighting.

Stay away from water, wet items, such as ropes, and metal objects, such as fences and poles. Water and metal do not attract lightning but they are excellent conductors of electricity. The current from a lightning flash will easily travel for long distances..."

File image : NASA.

The 3 Weeks That Changed Everything. What if NTSB investigated America's response to the pandemic? The Atlantic explains: "...Consider a thought experiment: What if the NTSB were brought in to look at the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic? What would its investigation conclude? I’ll jump to the answer before laying out the background: This was a journey straight into a mountainside, with countless missed opportunities to turn away. A system was in place to save lives and contain disaster. The people in charge of the system could not be bothered to avoid the doomed course. The organization below differs from that of a standard NTSB report, but it covers the key points. Timelines of aviation disasters typically start long before the passengers or even the flight crew knew anything was wrong, with problems in the design of the airplane, the procedures of the maintenance crew, the route, or the conditions into which the captain decided to fly..."

Yes, Masks Do Make a Difference. Here's a recap of recent research highlighted PNAS, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences: "...Our results show that the airborne transmission route is highly virulent and dominant for the spread of COVID-19. The mitigation measures are discernable from the trends of the pandemic. Our analysis reveals that the difference with and without mandated face covering represents the determinant in shaping the trends of the pandemic. This protective measure significantly reduces the number of infections. Other mitigation measures, such as social distancing implemented in the United States, are insufficient by themselves in protecting the public..." 88 F. high in the Twin Cities Wednesday. 83 F. average high on July 1. 78 F. high on July 1, 2019. July 2, 1989: Softball sized hail falls near Dorset, and baseball sized hail is reported at Nevis in Hubbard County. July 2, 1972: A low of 32 is recorded at Big Falls in Koochiching County.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and mostly-hot. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 91



FRIDAY: Hot sunshine, tastefully sticky. Winds: SE 3-8. Wake-up: 73. High: 92



4TH OF JULY: Steamy sunshine, T-storms north late. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 74. High: 93



SUNDAY: Sunshine south, T-storms up north. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 75. High: 92



MONDAY: Muggy, more numerous T-storms. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 73. High: 89



TUESDAY: A few swarms of T-storms. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 72. High: 86



WEDNESDAY: Still sweaty, nagging thunder risk. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 70. High: near 90

Climate Stories...

July 4th Extremes. Here's an excerpt from Climate Central: "If there’s one thing that won’t change about this year’s July 4th celebrations, it’s the heat. Over the past year, there were 49 all-time record highs (according to NCEI) across the U.S., compared with just 2 record lows. This week we zoom in to look at just the records set on July 4th—showing which Independence Days were the hottest, the coolest and wettest in your area. July is also getting warmer across the U.S. Of the 242 cities analyzed, 70% (170) recorded an increase of at least 1℉ in average temperatures since 1970, with 44% (106) registering an increase of 2℉ or more. The greatest increases are concentrated in the western United States..."

Millions of Homeowners Who Need Flood Insurance Don't Know It - Thanks to FEMA. ProPublica explains; here's a clip: "...A comprehensive new assessment of flood risk, released this week by the nonprofit First Street Foundation, exposes blind spots in FEMA’s maps to show just how vulnerable the nation’s properties are. Built by researchers from private companies and universities, the model calculates the cumulative risk for every property in the contiguous United States from rainfall, storm surge, tidal and river flooding. FEMA says 8.7 million properties are in areas susceptible to a “hundred-year flood” — a flooding event with a 1% chance of occurring in a given year. The new data says there are 14.6 million properties at risk..."

File photo credit : Louisiana Coast Guard.

When Climate Change Makes Wildfires Worse, Americans Suffer. Turns out the smoke may be as bad as the additional heat, according to new research summarized at PropertyCasualty360: "...Applying their method generated some surprising results. As wildfires become more frequent due to climate change, the researchers found, the increasing amounts of smoke may harm Americans nearly as much as rising temperatures. “That’s crazy, right?” Burke says. “We hadn’t even though of that as a key part of the climate impact in this country.” Katelyn O’Dell, a PhD candidate in Colorado State University’s Department of Atmospheric Science, says that year-over-year changes in wildfire smoke make defining the relationship between fires and health a challenge and that additional research is needed to determine the chronic, long-term effects of exposure to smoke from wildfires. “I generally agree with the research and policy recommendations made by the authors,” she says..."

Map credit : Climate Central.

South Pole Warming Three Times Faster Than Rest of World, Research Shows. The Guardian has the story: "Climate scientists long thought Antarctica’s interior may not be very sensitive to warming, but our research, published this week, shows a dramatic change. Over the past 30 years, the south pole has been one of the fastest-changing places on Earth, warming more than three times more rapidly than the rest of the world. My colleagues and I argue these warming trends are unlikely the result of natural climate variability alone. The effects of human-made climate change appear to have worked in tandem with the significant influence natural variability in the tropics has on Antarctica’s climate. Together they make the south pole warming one of the strongest warming trends on Earth..."

Climate Change Keeps Changing the Game for Home Gardeners. AP and Pioneer have a timely post; here's a clip: "...The climate in 2025 will be different even from that in 2020, so take that into account when doing your landscape planning, says Sara Tangren, invasive species foreman for Empire Landscape in Silver Springs, Maryland. "For perennials, stick with locally native plants. But when it comes to trees, look to a broader range,” Tangren says. ``I’m not recommending natives when talking trees. Go for something instead that can take the heat.” You also can expect more dormancy in lawns, she says. “They’ll be going brown in summer, but you can transform that look in part and save on mowing by deciding which portions of the yard you really use,” Tangren says. ”Start planting perennials, shrubs and trees there instead...”

Image credit : Star Tribune.

Most Americans Say Climate Change Affects Their Community. Pew Research Center has details: "More than six-in-ten Americans (63%) say climate change is currently affecting their local community either a great deal or some, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted April 29-May 5, 2020 – similar to the share who said this in surveys from 2019 and 2018. As is the case on many climate-related issues, perceptions of whether and how much climate change is affecting local communities are closely tied with political party affiliation. More than eight-in-ten Democrats and independents who lean to the Democratic Party (83%) say climate change is affecting their local community at least some, compared with 37% of Republicans and Republican leaners..."