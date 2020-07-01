Well-Aged
Baseball’s leaders in home runs after turning 40:
79 Barry Bonds
72 Carlton Fisk
60 Darrell Evans
59 Dave Winfield
49 Carl Yastrzemski
46 Stan Musial
44 Ted Williams
44 Raul Ibanez
42 Hank Aaron
40 Graig Nettles
Most home runs in the 2010s:
347 Nelson Cruz
335 Edwin Encarnacion
285 Mike Trout
272 Jose Bautista
268 Miguel Cabrera
257 Chris Davis
Lynx
Sky F Lavender has foot surgery, will miss 2020 season
Chicago Sky forward Jantel Lavender is recovering after surgery on a broken bone in her left foot.
Twins
Teams not able to disclose who goes on IL due to virus
Trying to find out the status of a baseball player coming back from an ankle injury definitely will be easier than learning whether someone tested…
Twins
'Why would I retire?' At 40, Cruz masters getting older without feeling old
As Nelson Cruz turns 40, he and his colleagues expect no hint of slippage. "That doesn't have to be the case," he said. "Not yet."
Twins
Rockies GM supports Desmond's decision to skip '20 season
Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich says he supports Ian Desmond's decision to sit out the 2020 season to focus on his young family and help rejuvenate youth baseball in his hometown in Florida.
Gophers
Tigers give $8.4M deal to Torkelson, who joins player pool
No. 1 overall draft pick Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a minor league contract on Tuesday, and the team said the infielder will join its player pool for this abbreviated season.