Well-Aged

Baseball’s leaders in home runs after turning 40:

79 Barry Bonds

72 Carlton Fisk

60 Darrell Evans

59 Dave Winfield

49 Carl Yastrzemski

46 Stan Musial

44 Ted Williams

44 Raul Ibanez

42 Hank Aaron

40 Graig Nettles

Most home runs in the 2010s:

347 Nelson Cruz

335 Edwin Encarnacion

285 Mike Trout

272 Jose Bautista

268 Miguel Cabrera

257 Chris Davis