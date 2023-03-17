Each Saturday we will lay out a specific task for participants. This week's challenge is to reflect on your volunteering experience — whether you're new to volunteering or have been doing it for years — and share it with others on our Facebook page: startribune.com/volunteer.
Read about how volunteers got involved. E3
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
St. Patrick's Day rites: parades, bagpipes, clinking pints
Oh, Danny boy, 'tis the time of year when Irish bagpipes will be calling in the concrete glens of New York City, across the swooning boughs of Savannah, Georgia, and in the halls of the White House as the U.S. celebrate St. Patrick's Day with parades, pub crawls and a state visit.
Inspired
Volunteering benefits can go in both directions: 'It's a two-way street'
When you improve other people's lives you might wind up improving your own.
Variety
Ask Amy: People-pleaser rues voicing anger
Dear Amy: I am a people-pleaser who volunteers at a nonprofit that helps Afghan refugee women. We provide fabric and a space with sewing machines…
Inspired
Welcome to the Challenge
Each Saturday we will lay out a specific task for participants. This week's challenge is to reflect on your volunteering experience — whether you're new…
Inspired
How you can help
The Inspired volunteer calendar offers many opportunities to make a difference.