Weather

Welcome to the 2nd wettest year-to-date since 1871. Showers into Friday but nice weekend on the way

Skies brighten today but watch for more T-showers around the dinner hour with a partly-soggy Friday. The weekend looks sunny with low 80s

02:39
Skies brighten today but watch for more T-showers around the dinner hour with a partly-soggy Friday. The weekend looks sunny with low 80s