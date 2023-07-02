Q: Has "Welcome to Flatch" been canceled? I love that program. It is one of the most original comedies ever written.

A: When Fox announced its plans for the coming season, it did not include this comedy, which has aired for two seasons. But the network did not close the door on the series, with one top executive telling Deadline.com that they're still thinking about the show, and will not make a decision until after the current writers' strike ends.

AN EXTENDED LIFE

Q: Has NBC released a date for the third season of "Transplant"?

A: NBC has picked up both a third season and a fourth of the Canadian-made medical drama. (The third season has already aired in Canada.) According to NBC Insider, it should arrive on the network "sometime during NBC's midseason/summer 2024." It's possible the show will return sooner if the writers' strike goes long, as a way for NBC to provide scripted programming.

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Q: I am trying to recall the name of a movie from when I was a youngster. I think a young boy was visiting a cabin on a lake, perhaps with a grandpa, and was thrilled when they saw Canada geese landing at the beginning of migration. Then some nasty hunters started shooting from a blind and that left quite an impression on the boy. If possible, I would appreciate the title and any information about it.

A: You were thinking of "Those Calloways," a Disney movie from 1965. Its cast included Brian Keith, Vera Miles, Brandon de Wilde, Ed Wynn and Walter Brennan. Norman Tokar directed, and the script was based on a novel by Paul Annixter. The music was by Hollywood screen icon Max Steiner. It has been released on DVD and is on Disney Plus.

AN ALL-ROUNDER

Q: I know that Bea Benaderet played Kate Bradley, the owner of the Shady Rest, on "Petticoat Junction." Might she also have played Pearl — Jethro's mom — on "The Beverly Hillbillies"?

A: Benaderet (1906-68) did indeed play both characters you asked about. Her career included screen efforts, radio work and voice acting for animated productions, notably as Betty Rubble on "The Flintstones." Another significant role was as Blanche Morton on "The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show," where she was twice nominated for an Emmy.

THRILLING NEWSIES

Q: I'm looking for an old movie called "Without Malice," with Paul Newman and Sally Field. Is it playing anywhere? I would like to see it again.

A: The movie you are seeking is in fact called "Absence of Malice." Field plays a reporter whose story on Newman's character leads to dramatic conflict and debates about journalistic ethics (in a script by a former journalist). Newman, co-star Melinda Dillon and the script by Kurt Luedtke were nominated for Oscars. It is on DVD and Blu-ray; digital rentals include Prime Video.

A VICTIM OF RATINGS

Q: What happened to "Dynasty"?

A: One of several attempts to retool old series was an updating of the prime-time soap "Dynasty," which aired in 1981-89. The reboot, on the CW network, ran for five seasons, ending in late 2022. Deadline.com called it "a victim of disappointing ratings."

Write to brenfels@gmail.com.